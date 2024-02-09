Babil Khan regrets not being able to do 'one last dance' with father Irrfan Khan; pens heartfelt note

Irrfan Khan, a beloved and highly talented actor in Bollywood, passed away in 2020, leaving the nation deeply saddened. His son, Babil Khan, is also gaining popularity in Bollywood as a star kid. Babil often shares nostalgic photos, heartfelt anecdotes, and precious memories with his late father, Irrfan Khan. Recently, Babil Khan dropped a heartfelt post, missing his father.

Babil Khan remembers his father Irrfan Khan

Today, on February 9, Babil Khan took to his Instagram handle and posted a touching tribute to his late father, Irrfan Khan. The post features a picture of the father-son duo dressed warmly, standing on a boat. While Irrfan gazes sideways, Babil looks into the distance. Babil started his message with these words, “Nobody knew him like I did, nobody has known me like he did. It’s easy to say, to miss him, it’s easy. It’s easy to be cathartic and cry about losing him. It’s easy. Do you know what is hard? To remember the ecstasy in his voice when he would raise it in exaltation to scream “BABILUUUU!!!” every single time he’d see me.”

He further wrote in his long letter, “To remember then, how painful it would be to lose him for the stretches of barren time when he would be away shooting. It is impossible to bear the memory of how his beard felt on my fingers when I would scratch his cheek as he read his script or how my finger tips would rest gently on his eye lids when he took a nap. His voice, was brilliantly deep, yet it evoked nothing but a gentle prayer from me, a prayer that could only rise from one’s within when an external force has calmed your existential jitters to stillness.”

He concluded his letter writing, “I wish I could have one last dance with you. “And to tell you, that without your lessons, I never would have survived.” I will look for you. I will find you again. Somewhere. Beyond.”

Work front of Babil Khan

Babil Khan entered Bollywood with his first film, Qala. He also appeared in The Railway Men alongside Kay Kay Menon, R. Madhavan, Divyenndu, and more. This four-part web series, released on November 18, is based on the Bhopal Gas Tragedy.

