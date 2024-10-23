Babita Phogat reveals Aamir Khan’s Dangal makers paid them just 1 crore and wanted to remove their real names from film: ‘They ignored our request…’

Babita Phogat rose to fame overnight after a Bollywood film based on her life, Dangal, became a massive hit. Starring Aamir Khan, the movie grossed over Rs 2000 crore worldwide. Despite the film's success, the Phogat family, whose story inspired the movie, received 'only Rs 1 crore for the rights to their story'. She also shared that the makers wanted to remove her character name. Phogat also shared that her father tried to call Khan 'after the movie's success to build an academy', but he didn't respond to his request.

In an interview with News 24, the former wrestler discussed the production of the 2016 film Dangal and explained how the filmmakers were motivated to create a movie about her life.

She mentioned that a journalist from Chandigarh had written an article about her family, which caught the attention of Nitesh Tiwari’s team.

According to her, the director later met with them and initially indicated that he intended to make a documentary about their story. This conversation took place around 2010, but after further development, he expressed his desire to turn it into a feature film.

When asked about the amount, the filmmakers paid her for the rights to her story, especially considering the film's impressive earnings worldwide, Babita stated that she did not receive much money at all.

She expressed surprise at the fact that after the entire story had been written, there were discussions about removing her name from the film entirely and changing the character's name as well.

Advertisement

When asked again to reveal the amount she received for the film, Babita said, "How much is the 1 percent of 2000 crore?" The interviewer replied, ‘Rs 20 crore’. She laughed and asked, "And if I ask you the 1 percent of Rs 20 crore?’ ‘Rs 20 lakh?'", questioned the interviewer. “Well, not so less, but around Rs 1 crore,” she said.

Babita revealed that after the story was written and narrated to them, they appeared on Aamir's show Satyamev Jayate. Following their appearance, Khan's team contacted them to propose changing the characters' names. However, her father opposed this idea, insisting that if they were to make the film, it should use their real names.

She also noted that the fee for the rights was determined well before the story was finalized, amounting to less than 1 percent of the film's total earnings.

Babita also revealed that the filmmakers also ignored their request for assistance in building a sports academy in their village after the film's success.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Anurag Basu offers Kishore Kumar Biopic to Aamir Khan; 6 films in the race for his next after Sitaare Zameen Par