Sikandar: Ameesha Patel REACTS to Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s 31-year age gap, addresses negativity around film

Actors Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s Sikandar recently hit the theatres and opened to mixed reviews. Now, the superstar’s Yeh Hai Jalwa co-star Ameesha Patel opened up about the negativity surrounding the film and shared that people will always have something to say, dismissing it as unnecessary noise.

Advertisement

Addressing concerns over the 31-year age gap between Salman and Rashmika, she pointed out that such pairings aren't uncommon in Bollywood, citing her own 20-year age difference with Sunny Deol in Gadar.

ALSO READ: Manoj Kumar Passes Away: Did you know the veteran actor helped Dharmendra financially and managed their expenses by working as a ghostwriter?

While chatting with the paparazzi in Mumbai, Ameesha Patel was asked about Sikandar and had nothing but praise for Salman Khan, calling him one of her favorites. Talking about the negativity surrounding the film, she added, “Kuch toh log kahenge logo ka kaam hai kehna. Yeh bewakufi ki baatein hai." (People will say something, it's their job to say. These are all foolish things).

Ameesha further shared that Sikandar is performing well, resonating with audiences, and delivering everything a perfect entertainer should - emotion, action, and lovely songs.

When asked about Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s 31-year age gap in Sikandar, Ameesha Patel dismissed the criticism by citing her own pairing with Sunny Deol in Gadar.

She said, “Mere aur Sunny ji ke bhi beech mein 20 years ka age gap hai, lekin jab jodi chalti hai toh chalti hai, aur kuch nahi keh sakte (Even there’s an age gap of 20 years between me and Sunny (Deol). But, if a jodi works and then one cannot say anything).”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Sikandar hit the theaters on March 30, 2025, coinciding with Eid-ul-Fitr. Directed by Ghajini filmmaker AR Murugadoss, the film stars Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.

Backed by Salman Khan Films and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, it also features Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan, and Sathyaraj in important roles. The high-octane action drama is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will next be seen in a film with Sanjay Dutt. The duo had earlier expressed their excitement and shared that it is going to be an action movie. A recent report in Bollywood Hungama also stated that the film is titled Ganga Ram. The report also revealed that it will be directed by debutant Krrish Ahir.

ALSO READ: Manoj Kumar Passes Away: Mandakini calls it ‘big loss’ and sends condolences to his family; ‘One era is gone’