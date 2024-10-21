Aamir Khan has wrapped up shooting for the RS Prassana-directed Sitaare Zameen Par, and ever since then, he has been exploring various subjects to lock his next feature film. Earlier in the month, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Aamir is considering 5 films at the moment, which include – the Ujjwal Nikam Biopic, Rajkumar Santoshi’s comedy Char Din Ki Zindagi, a superhero film by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Zoya Akhtar’s next and the sequel to his cult blockbuster, Ghajini. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that another film has made it to Aamir’s list.

According to sources close to the development, Aamir Khan and Anurag Basu have been discussing the Kishore Kumar biopic for producer Bhushan Kumar. “The Kishore Kumar biopic is a subject close to the heart of Anurag Basu and Bhushan Kumar and they are looking to bring it to the spectacle in the best possible way. Aamir Khan is also a big admirer of Kishore Kumar and loved the vision that Basu has to bring the life of legend to the spectacle. The filmmaker has treated it very differently, and that’s what has fascinated Aamir the most,” revealed a source close to the development.

Anurag Basu and Aamir have had four to five meetings so far, and it’s all falling in the right direction, making everyone positive about the future prospects. “Aamir has taken as many as 6 films in consideration, and every film is in different stages of development. While the script of Kishore Kumar Biopic, Ujjwal Nikam Biopic, and Rajkumar Santoshi’s comedy is locked, Ghajini 2, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next, and Zoya Akhtar’s next are in the development stage. Aamir has liked all the films, and will take a call on his immediate next by the end of this year. Of the 6 films, he will do three for sure in different timelines and might let go of the other three,” the source added. This isn't the first time that Basu has gone to Aamir with a film. Earlier in the pandemic times, Basu was planning a two-hero film with Aamir and Ranbir Kapoor, however, things didn't materialize at that point of time.

Anurag Basu is meanwhile shooting for a yet untitled love story with Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri, which is expected to be wrapped up by April 2025. If he gets a nod from Aamir by the end of this year, the Kishore Kumar Biopic could take off by the end of 2025, as he would need some time for the prep to get the era gone by right. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to know which of these 6 would Aamir Khan sign on for as his next after Sitaare Zameen Par.

