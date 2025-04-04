Kesari Chapter 2: Ananya Panday drops BTS pics of her character Dilreet Gill; Suhana Khan’s reaction gives BFF goals

Ananya Panday is all set for the theatrical release of her upcoming movie Kesari Chapter 2. She recently attended the film’s trailer launch with her co-stars Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan. Now, she has shared some behind-the-scenes pictures of her character, Dilreet Gill. Suhana Khan’s reaction to them gave major BFF goals.

Today, April 4, 2025, Ananya Panday took to Instagram and dropped two monochrome BTS photos of her character from Kesari Chapter 2. She was seen wearing an ethnic suit with earrings. Her hair was styled in a braid.

In the caption, Ananya wrote, “Creating Dilreet Gill for #KesariChapter2 .. have you watched our trailer yet?”

Suhana Khan couldn’t stop gushing over Ananya Panday’s look in the comments section of the post. The Archies actress stated, “She's the best,” along with a heart-eye emoji.

Ananya’s mother, Bhavana Pandey, left red heart emojis.

Netizens also appreciated Ananya’s look in the comments. One person said, “Dilreet gill is so Beautiful,” while another wrote, “i love how Ananya is getting to play the roles she deserves, love to see it.”

A user stated, “Always wanted Ananya to play a girl in a period movie, my wish came true,” and another shared, “So excited for this.” Many others conveyed their love with red hearts and fire emojis.

Earlier, a solo motion poster of Ananya Panday’s character was released by the makers of Kesari Chapter 2. The caption introduced her, stating, “Embraced by compassion, fueled by justice. Introducing Ananya Panday as Dilreet Gill in Kesari - Chapter 2.”

The trailer of Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story Of Jallianwala Bagh has received a lot of appreciation from the audience as well as the film industry. The courtroom drama is scheduled to arrive in theaters on April 18, 2025.

The movie features Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, R. Madhavan, and Simon Paisley Day. It is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari.

