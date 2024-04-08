Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 6 reasons why you should watch Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer action entertainer

The release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is just around the corner and the excitement is reaching its peak. Starring the powerhouse duo of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the movie promises to entertain audiences with its action-packed narrative. The trailer and the songs have ignited immense buzz for this Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, which arrives in cinemas on the festive occasion of Eid.

With advance bookings now open, check out six reasons why you shouldn’t miss the opportunity to secure your tickets and watch this film.

1. The dynamic duo of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff

In Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff portray the role of soldiers who will go to any lengths to defend their country against a major threat. The trailer and the songs have offered a peek into their camaraderie, with their off-screen fun adding to the excitement. Fans would love to witness their chemistry on the big screen, as well as what they each bring to the table.

2. Prithviraj Sukumaran’s antagonist role and stellar ensemble cast

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is essaying the role of the antagonist and has been shown as a menacing masked villain in the trailer. It will be interesting to see the intense face-off between his character and the lead duo of Akshay and Tiger.

Apart from him, Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy also take on pivotal roles in the film. Notably, both Manushi and Alaya have also performed action sequences.

3. Direction of Ali Abbas Zafar and high-octane action sequences

Ali Abbas Zafar is one of the most popular directors in Bollywood. With hits like Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan under his belt, Ali is returning to the silver screen with a solid action film, set to display his talent once again.

The film also promises to entertain with its large-scale action. The trailer has already given a glimpse into the hand-to-hand combat, chase sequences, explosions, use of massive weapons, aerial fights, and much more.

4. Peppy songs and picturesque locations

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has a lively soundtrack, composed by Vishal Mishra with lyrics written by Irshad Kamil. The title track, sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Vishal Mishra, is a peppy number capturing the bromance between Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

In Mast Malang Jhoom, sung by Vishal Mishra, Arijit Singh, and Nikhita Gandhi, Sonakshi Sinha joins the lead actors for a stylish dance number. Wallah Habibi, in the voices of Vishal Dadlani, Vishal Mishra, and Dipakshi Kalita, has groovy beats and features actresses Manushi and Alaya in a glam avatar.

5. Dialogues and mass entertainment value

Many dialogues in the teaser and trailer of the film are sure to elicit whistles and resonate with the audience when experienced in theaters. The powerful line, "Dil se soldier, dimaag se shaitaan hai hum, bach ke rehna humse, Hindustan hai hum” (Soldier at heart, devil in mind, beware of us, for we are India) not only gives an idea of the mass entertainment appeal of the film but also evokes a strong sense of patriotism.

6. Eid Release

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is set to grace cinemas on the auspicious occasion of Eid and what better way to spend a holiday than by watching a film with your family and friends? The special previews are scheduled for April 10 before its full-fledged release on April 11.

