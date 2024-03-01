Bade Miyan Chote Miyan choreographer Bosco Martis praises Akshay Kumar for his dedication; calls him 'faulaad'

Akshay Kumar is known for being one of the most hardworking, dedicated, and punctual stars in Bollywood. Almost every celebrity who has worked with him has confirmed this and now choreographer Bosco Martis has vouched for it.

Choreographer Bosco Martis who has choreographed four songs in Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Bade Miya Chote Miyan has showered the star with praises for his punctuality, hardworking attitude, and dedication. During an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Bosco talked about how Akshay shot for the songs despite having a high fever and called him Faulaad (man of steel).

Bosco also mentioned that while he is extremely dedicated, he doesn't work for more than 8 hours on the sets. "He works strictly for eight hours, but during those eight hours, he doesn’t leave the set. He says to me, ‘Can I please leave? Are my children, not your children?’ But the beauty of him is when he sits, and when he’s working… He was not well for the Jordan shoot. He hadn’t rehearsed. He had 101-102 fever, but he was dancing. There was no break. We shot four songs back-to-back in 4 degrees temperature. There was a wind chill, dancers had to be given extra care. Akshay sir was just at it. I could see that he had a cold. But woh faulaad hai (he’s a man of steel).”

Bosco Martis also praised Akshay for the energy he brings to the sets, “In the evenings, after dancing, he would go and play volleyball. The rest of us would be dead tired in our rooms, and he’d call us for a game of volleyball… He brings a great energy to set, and unites the crew.”

Akshay Kumar's work front

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his upcoming action entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial stars him alongside Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Sonakshi Sinha. The big-budget film is slated for an Eid release i.e. April 9, 2024. Post that, Akshay will be seen in Sarfira releasing on July 12, 2024.

