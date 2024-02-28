EXCLUSIVE: After Welcome 3, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi ready for Jolly LLB 3 from May 2024

Pinkvilla was the first to report that the two Jolly’s Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are coming together on the Subhash Kapoor-directed Jolly LLB 3. We also reported that the film will go on floors in Summer 2024 and hit the big screen in 2025. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Jolly LLB 3 is all set to go on floors in May 2024. “Both Akshay and Arshad have allotted their dates for Jolly LLB 3 from May and are excited to embark on this journey together,” revealed a source close to the development.

After Welcome To The Jungle, Akshay and Arshad to shoot Jolly LLB 3

The source further added that the duo will move on to Jolly LLB 3 after finishing a marathon schedule of Welcome To The Jungle. “While a schedule of Welcome To The Jungle is wrapped up, the team reunites for the second stint from March 9. A big set is being put up in Mumbai where the entire ensemble of Welcome To The Jungle comes together. It’s a major schedule of 45 days, and by April end, the Welcome 3 team would be done shooting for about 60 days,” the source added.

The duo of Akshay and Arshad will share a completely new dynamic in Jolly LLB 3 (Jolly Vs Jolly). “Stay true to the franchise, it’s a situational comedy set against the backdrop of the Indian Judiciary System. It’s essentially a fight between the two Jolly’s – Akshay & Arshad – with Saurabh Shukla as the judge. The makers have zeroed in on a very relevant case, which is bigger and a lot more complicated than the earlier two Jolly LLB films. The film will essentially be shot in Mumbai and at real locations in Rajasthan,” the source informed.

Akshay and Arshad gear up for a comic confrontation

Jolly LLB 3 will be produced by Cape of Good Films and Disney. “The entire drama aside, both the Jolly’s will have comical confrontations in the film, which is in sync with the kind of command they have over comedy,” the source concluded. While Akshay Kumar plays the part of Advocate Jagishwar Mishra aka. Jolly, Arshad will reprise the role of Jagdish Tyagi aka. Jolly. Details about the plot have been kept under wraps for now, but the film will tell another relevant case with humorous undertones.

Before moving on to Jolly LLB 3, Akshay Kumar will wrap up shooting for a major part Welcome To The Jungle, which is scheduled to release during the Christmas 2024 weekend. On calling it a wrap on Jolly LLB 3, Akshay will move on to the Sajid Nadiadwala producer, Housefull 5. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

