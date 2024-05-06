7 Bhumi Pednekar movies showcasing her versatility

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the most popular young actresses in Hindi cinema. She started her career as an assistant casting director and then made her acting debut in 2015. Bhumi Pednekar’s movies have been highly appreciated by the audience for their stories and her performances.

She has received critical acclaim as well as commercial success over the years, making a mark in the industry. Let’s take a look at some of the best Bhumi Pednekar movies that are guaranteed to entertain you.

7 best Bhumi Pednekar movies to binge-watch:



1. Bhakshak (2024)

Running Time: 2 hours 15 mins

2 hours 15 mins IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Movie Genre: Crime/Thriller

Crime/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava, Sai Tamhankar

Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava, Sai Tamhankar Director: Pulkit

Pulkit Writer: Pulkit, Jyotsana Nath

Pulkit, Jyotsana Nath Year of release: 2024

2024 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Bhumi Pednekar’s latest movie, Bhakshak, follows the story of Vaishali Singh, a journalist who goes through various challenges to uncover the secrets of a shelter home where young girls are being abused. A police officer becomes her ally in this mission.

2. Govinda Naam Mera (2022)

Running Time: 2 hours 11 mins

2 hours 11 mins IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Thriller

Comedy/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar

Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar Director: Shashank Khaitan

Shashank Khaitan Writer: Shashank Khaitan

Shashank Khaitan Year of release: 2022

2022 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Govinda Naam Mera is the Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar movie where she plays the role of his wife. In the film, Govind Waghmare wants to divorce his wife and settle with his girlfriend Sukku. Amidst this, a court case is going on over the rights to his bungalow, and he finds himself in chaotic situations.

3. Badhaai Do (2022)

Running Time: 2 hours 27 mins

2 hours 27 mins IMDb Rating: 7/10

7/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Sheeba Chaddha, Chum Darang, Gulshan Devaiah

Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Sheeba Chaddha, Chum Darang, Gulshan Devaiah Director: Harshavardhan Kulkarni

Harshavardhan Kulkarni Writer: Harshavardhan Kulkarni, Suman Adhikary, Akshat Ghildial

Harshavardhan Kulkarni, Suman Adhikary, Akshat Ghildial Year of release: 2022

2022 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Badhaai Do, the Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar movie, has one of the most heartwarming narratives. In the film, Shardul, a gay police officer, and Suman, a lesbian teacher, enter into a marriage of convenience due to their families. However, when Suman’s girlfriend, Rimjhim, comes into the picture, they struggle to keep up the facade.

4. Bala (2019)

Running Time: 2 hours 13 mins

2 hours 13 mins IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Movie Genre: Comedy

Comedy Movie Star Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam, Saurabh Shukla, Jaaved Jaaferi

Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam, Saurabh Shukla, Jaaved Jaaferi Director: Amar Kaushik

Amar Kaushik Writer: Niren Bhatt

Niren Bhatt Year of release: 2019

2019 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Among the list of Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar movies is Bala. It revolves around a man named Bala, who has premature baldness and is insecure about his looks. When his wife discovers his secret and wishes to break their marriage, he makes his childhood friend, Latika, his lawyer. Latika has her own share of problems due to her dark complexion.

5. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017)

Running Time: 1 hour 59 mins

1 hour 59 mins IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Romance

Comedy/Romance Movie Star Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar

Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar Director: RS Prasanna

RS Prasanna Writer: RS Prasanna, Hitesh Kewalya

RS Prasanna, Hitesh Kewalya Year of release: 2017

2017 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: ZEE5

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is another famous Ayushmann Khurrana-Bhumi Pednekar movie. In this remake of the Tamil film Kalyana Samayal Saadham, Mudit and Sugandha fall in love and decide to get married. However, a few days before their wedding, the couple faces a setback when they discover Mudit’s personal problem.

6. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017)

Running Time: 2 hours 35 mins

2 hours 35 mins IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Anupam Kher

Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Anupam Kher Director: Shree Narayan Singh

Shree Narayan Singh Writer: Siddharth Singh

Siddharth Singh Year of release: 2017

2017 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

In Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, the Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar movie, the story talks about an important social issue. In the film, when newlywed Jaya finds out that her husband doesn't have a toilet in his home, she decides to divorce him. Keshav makes an effort to win her back by fighting against society.

7. Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015)

Running Time: 1 hour 50 mins

1 hour 50 mins IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy

Romance/Comedy Movie Star Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Sheeba Chadha, Sanjay Mishra, Alka Amin, Seema Pahwa

Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Sheeba Chadha, Sanjay Mishra, Alka Amin, Seema Pahwa Director: Sharat Katariya

Sharat Katariya Writer: Sharat Katariya

Sharat Katariya Year of release: 2015

2015 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube

Dum Laga Ke Haisha was Bhumi Pednekar’s first movie, marking her debut in Bollywood. In the film, she plays the role of Sandhya, Prem’s overweight wife. Their relationship takes a positive turn when they participate in a race, requiring Prem to carry Sandhya on his back.

Fans are eagerly awaiting announcements about Bhumi’s upcoming movies. She has Meri Patni Ka Remake alongside Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in her lineup.

