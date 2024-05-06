PICS: Raveena Tandon and daughter Rasha Thadani stun in traditional outfits as they visit Bhimashankar Temple

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, accompanied by her daughter Rasha Thadani, is currently immersed in a spiritual expedition. The actress has graciously shared several photos from their temple visits, offering fans a glimpse into their profound spiritual experiences. They recently visited Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga in Pune, Maharashtra, and dropped beautiful pics in ethnic attire.

Before their pilgrimage to Bhimashankar, Raveena and Rasha visited the Trimbakeshwar Shiva temple in Nasik, Maharashtra. Their spiritual journey involves visiting all 12 Jyotirlingas spread across India.

Raveena Tandon and daughter Rasha Thadani visit Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga

Raveena Tandon recently took to her Instagram and treated fans with beautiful photos from her visit to Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga with her daughter Rasha Thadani. Raveena chose an elegant cream-colored saree adorned with a broad red border, while Rasha opted for a blue and white salwar suit paired with a white dupatta.

Take a look at Raveena's post here:

In a photo, Raveena Tandon and Rasha stand inside the temple holding a coconut in their hands. Another image portrays them striking a pose against the temple's majestic backdrop.

Dropping the stunning pics, the actress captioned it, “Bolo Mahadev Maharaj ki Jai (folded hands emoji) !! (Praise Lord Mahadev Maharaj!) #bhimashankar . #12jyotirling #darshan ! Getting there ! #monday.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Raveena and Rasha's Trimbakeshwar Shiva temple visit

Prior to this, Raveena and Rasha visited the Trimbakeshwar Shiva temple in Nasik, Maharashtra. The mother-daughter duo are currently on a spiritual quest to visit all 12 Jyotirlingas in India. Annually, numerous pilgrims embark on journeys to the Jyotirlingas, offering their devotion to Lord Shiva.

Raveena Tandon's work front

On the professional front, Raveena Tandon was last seen in Patna Shuklla. The movie also features late actor Satish Kaushik and Manav Vij. The Disney+ Hostar film has been directed by Vivek Budakoti and produced by Arbaaz Khan.

Next, the actress will be seen in Welcome 3 with Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Lara Dutta, Paresh Rawal, and many more.

Meanwhile, Raveena’s daughter Rasha Thadani is all set to make her Bollywood debut soon. She will feature in an Abhishek Kapoor directorial alongside Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Raveena Tandon shares what convinced her to sign on for Patna Shuklla; 'We want to give hope to people'