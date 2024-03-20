Bhaiyya Ji Teaser Out Now: Manoj Bajpayee displays his terror in never-before-seen avatar

Manoj Bajpayee, who is loved by his fans for his hard-hitting characters and power-packed performances, is all set to impress everyone with his action avatar. The teaser of his upcoming movie Bhaiyya Ji, which is also the 100th film of his career, is now out, and it presents the actor in a never-before-seen avatar.

The teaser of Manoj Bajpayee's Bhaiyya Ji is out now

The teaser of Manoj Bajpayee's 100th film, Bhaiyaa Ji, is out now, and you can witness the actor in a never-before-seen avatar. The teaser does a perfect job of introducing the character of Bhaiyya Ji and its terror.

Speaking about his character, Manoj Bajpayee mentioned, “Bhaiyya Ji had to be a character audiences cannot easily forget, especially since Bhaiyya Ji marks my 100th film in the industry, and I am happy that I got to do it with my Bandaa team. We have enjoyed every bit of making the character and film, and we are sure the audiences will enjoy every second of the drama that's soon going to unravel."

The film is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, who earlier directed the highly acclaimed Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead. Talking about his experience, he added, “Working with Manoj Sir and Vinod Ji (Producer Vinod Bhanushali) on Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai was an enriching experience. What more can I ask for if I get to do another passionate project with them? Bhaiyyaji is Manoj Sir’s and mine dream project, and Manoj Sir has truly poured his heart and soul into Bhaiyya Ji, and I hope audiences will love watching the film.”

Vinod Bhanushali shared, “Our industry has breathed, lived, and experienced the magnanimity of Manoj Bajpayee through his several character portrayals. In Bhaiyya Ji, he has completely immersed himself in the character and gives his thousand percent, and I can say the same for Apoorv. I am happy to be re-associating with everyone and to bring in yet another intriguing story for our audiences with Bhaiyya Ji.”

Producer Samiksha Oswal concludes, “Bhaiyya Ji is all emotions, action, revenge, drama, and justice brought to you by the OG Manoj Bajpayee. If you are a true fan of action entertainers, this one is for you.”

More about Bhaiyya Ji

Bhaiyya Ji is a revenge drama starring Manoj Bajpayee in the title role, along with Suvinder Vicky, Jatin Goswami, Vipin Sharma, Zoya Hussain, and more. The film is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and is jointly produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, and Vikram Khakhar. Bhaiyya Ji is set to release on May 24, 2024.

