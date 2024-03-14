Manoj Bajpayee looks intense in first look of his next Bhaiyya Ji; teaser to release on THIS date

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has reunited with the creators of Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai for a new project called Bhaiyya Ji. The production team unveiled the movie's first look, along with announcing the teaser and release dates. This marks another collaboration between Bajpayee and the filmmaking crew, promising an exciting new project for audiences. The unveiling of the first look and teaser date builds anticipation for Bhaiyya Ji, offering fans a glimpse into what's in store for them.

Manoj Bajpayee in Bhaiyya Ji

Manoj Bajpayee recently posted on Instagram, unveiling a poster that showcases him in a rugged, intense appearance, sporting a kurta layered with a shirt and coat. The scene depicts him seated on the ground, surrounded by sand. Alongside the title announcement and first look, the production team also disclosed the movie's release date: May 24, 2024, with the teaser slated for March 20, 2024.

Take a look:

About Bhaiyya Ji

The team behind Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai has returned with another thrilling film, Bhaiyya Ji. Today, they unveiled the first look of the Desi Superstar, Manoj Bajpayee, from the movie, and he truly emanates fierceness and determination. Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and written by Deepak Kingrani, this film promises an exciting ride.

Bhaiyya Ji is presented by Manoj Bajpayee, Bhanushali Studios Limited, and SSO Productions in collaboration with Aurega Studios, boasts a stellar production team including Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, and Vikram Khakhar.

Advertisement

Manoj Bajpayee on the work front

Meanwhile, Bajpayee last appeared in Devashish Makhija's Joram and is currently involved in Kanu Behl's project Despatch. He also featured in Abhishek Chaubey's comedy-crime thriller web series Killer Soup earlier this year. Starring alongside Konkona Sensharma, Nassar, Sayaji Shinde, and Lal, the series, originally named Soup, was co-written by Chaubey, Harshad Nalawade, Anant Tripathi, and Unaiza Merchant. Reportedly inspired by a true event, the series offers a blend of humor and crime, showcasing Bajpayee's versatility across various genres.

Manoj Bajpayee recently completed 30 years in Bollywood. He was given a tribute at the Tagore Centre at the Indian Embassy, Berlin. The event also acknowledged the selection of Bajpayee's film The Fable at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival.

ALSO READ: Manoj Bajpayee celebrates 30 years in Bollywood; says journey has been 'nothing short of extraordinary'