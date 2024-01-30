Bhakshak: Bhumi Pednekar reports live as Vaishali Singh in new poster; makers unveil trailer release date

Bhumi Pednekar is currently in full preparation mode for the highly anticipated release of her upcoming crime thriller, Bhakshak. The film's earlier teaser had already piqued the audience’s curiosity with its gripping storyline. Now, a captivating new poster offers a glimpse into the character of journalist Vaishali Singh, portrayed by Bhumi. Accompanying the poster reveal is the exciting announcement of the trailer's premiere date, set for tomorrow, January 31.

Bhumi Pednekar is ready for her quest to seek justice in new poster of Bhakshak

On Tuesday, January 30, the makers of the upcoming movie Bhakshak released an intriguing new poster of lead star Bhumi Pednekar. Bhumi

The caption of the post read, “BREAKING NEWS: It's Vaishali Singh reporting live! The fight for justice has begun. #BhakshakTrailer out tomorrow! #Bhakshak, a film inspired by true events coming on 9 February, only on Netflix!”

