Konkona Sensharma discusses self-censorship on OTT; feels everyone is 'very careful about what they're saying'

Renowned actress Konkona Sensharma has not only left an indelible mark on the silver screen but has also showcased her exceptional talent in the realm of digital entertainment. Her latest OTT venture, the series Killer Soup, garnered immense praise for her compelling performance. In a recent interview, Konkona shed light on the phenomenon of 'self-censorship' that has become increasingly prevalent. She revealed that there is a heightened sense of caution about what is being conveyed.

Konkona Sensharma reflects on self-censorship in OTT content

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Konkona Sensharma offered insights into the evolving landscape of content creation on OTT platforms, expressing her observation of a notable shift towards self-censorship. Konkona remarked, “Everybody is very careful about what they are saying, you never know when an FIR will come. A lot of self censorship is happening, which was not there a decade ago.”

However, Konkona also disclosed that while censorship was evident, it wasn't predominantly targeted at the portrayal of female characters. Instead, she clarified that the censorship primarily revolved around respecting religious sentiments.

The actress emphasized that it wasn't driven by misogyny or limitations on how much one could depict. She pointed out that while women may endure violence in web projects, it's dishearteningly apparent that there isn't as much censorship in that regard. “There is a lot of censorship when it comes to religion. We have to think ourselves how good or bad that is,” she added.

Konkona Sensharma on recent theatrical films not having great female roles

During the same interview, Konkona Sensharma was prompted about her perception regarding the frequency of female actors being offered lead roles on OTT platforms compared to in films. In her response, Konkona expressed, "Maybe." She admitted to not having watched every OTT film and show, but noted that recently, the films garnering success at the box office haven't necessarily showcased substantial roles for women.

She acknowledged the possibility of her viewpoint being flawed, yet she observed a current lack of significant roles for women on the big screen. However, she remained optimistic, affirming that such roles will eventually emerge.

