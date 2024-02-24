Bhumi Pednekar confirms having 'Hollywood aspirations'; says 'Brown girls are now making waves internationally'

Bhumi Pednekar is enjoying the praise she's getting for her role in Bhakshak. She portrays a journalist uncovering a racket. Rumors suggest she might be heading to Hollywood. In a recent interview, Bhumi mentioned her global ambitions.

Bhumi Pednekar talks about Hollywood

In a recent interview with News18, Bhumi Pednekar spoke about her Hollywood aspirations. She said: "I do have Hollywood aspirations. I feel it is the best time for artists to be ambitious because the world is now a melting pot of cultures, of diversity and authenticity. Actors now can have a very active career internationally because of the kind of films and series that are being made or the kind of roles that are being written for them.”

She adds, “Brown girls are now making waves internationally, by headlining several films and series. Take for instance, Ambika Mod from Netflix’s One Day. It’s so refreshing to see an Indian origin girl play a lead role in such a successful series that has garnered love from its audience globally."

The actress further said that makers are now choosing actors from India or the subcontinent if the character is from that region because of the authenticity. Bhumi said that she would choose an international project based on the fact that it gives her creative satisfaction and joy.

Bhumi Pednekar's work front

Bhumi was recently seen in the crime drama film Bhakshak. Directed by Pulkit and backed by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, the film was based on the 2018 Muzaffarpur shelter home case. It stars Bhumi, Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava and Sai Tamhankar. Upon release, both the film and her performance were well received.

Advertisement

She will be next seen in Meri Patni Ka Remake with Arjun Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani wedding: Bhumi Pednekar drops PIC with newlyweds; writes 'just meant to be together'