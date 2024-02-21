Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani wedding: Bhumi Pednekar drops PIC with newlyweds; writes 'just meant to be together'

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are finally married to each other. It was in 2021 the couple announced that they were dating and now 3 years later they are officially a husband and wife. It was a dreamy destination wedding for the couple in Goa which was attended by their family and industry friends. Post the wedding ceremony, the couple announced their union by sharing some beautiful pictures with fans on social media. In a few minutes, the pictures went viral and the comment section was flooded with good wishes from the fans and celeb friends. Now Bhumi Pednekar has shared an inside picture from the event with the couple and has sent good wishes to them as they embark on a new journey together.

Bhumi Pednekar sends good wishes to Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Bhumi Pednekar who is one of the closest friends of Jackky Bhagnani attended the wedding along with other celebs. After the event, she took to Instagram and shared a picture with the newlywed couple and sent good wishes to them.

Writing a beautiful note for Jackky and Rakul Preet Singh along with the picture, Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "I’ve never met 2 people that are so alike, just meant to be together. Wishing my lovelies the best life ahead @rakulpreet @jackkybhagnani love you both so much. Today was so magical."

From Shahid Kapoor to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, celebs send good wishes to Rakul-Jackky

Many celebs took to Instagram and sent good wishes to the newlyweds. Shahid Kapoor congratulated Rakul-Jackky via his Instagram story and wrote, "Only love for you both. Welcome to the club." Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, "Congratulations guys (red heart emoji) Love love love!. Ananya Panday also wished the couple by writing: "Loveeeee and only loveeee for you two (red heart emojis) @rakulpreet @jackkybhagnani".

Varun Dhawan took to the comments section and penned, "Congratualtionssss" while Jacqueline Fernandez shared (multiple red heart emojis) congrats !!!!!!". Dia Mirza also extended her warm wishes to the couple and wrote: "Congratulations (red heart emojis) All our love and blessings". Samatha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Varma, Raashii Khanna, Genelia Deshmukh, Mrunal Thakur, and Athiya Shetty also congratulated the couple.

