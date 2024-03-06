Big Girls Don’t Cry Trailer OUT: Pooja Bhatt-Raima Sen's boarding school drama will leave you nostalgic

Amazon Prime Video has introduced a brand-new show titled Big Girls Don't Cry, and the recently unveiled trailer has sparked excitement. The preview promises a refreshing and authentic experience, unfolding within the backdrop of a boarding school drama. Delving into themes like friendship, patriarchy, and sisterhood, the show is directed by a talented team including Nitya Mehra, Sudhanshu Saria, Karan Kapadia, and Kopal Naithani.

The ensemble cast, featuring Pooja Bhatt, Raima Sen, Zoya Hussain, and Mukul Chadda in key roles, adds depth to the narrative. Scheduled for a global premiere on Prime Video on March 14, Big Girls Don't Cry holds the promise of a compelling journey.

Big Girls Don't Cry Trailer is OUT

Big Girls Don't Cry trailer takes you on a journey through the dynamics of a boarding school, touching on themes like friendship, patriarchy, and sisterhood. This compelling drama is all set for a global premiere on Prime Video on March 14, promising an exploration of relatable and impactful narratives.

Take a look:

Ananya Panday introduces cast of BGDC

The stars of Big Girls Don't Cry aimed for a big promotional splash, and it looks like they nailed it with a creative DIY approach. Ananya Panday took the lead in introducing us to the ensemble cast, including Avantika Vandanapu, Aneet Padda, Dalai, Vidushi, Lhakyila, Afrah Sayed, and Akshita Sood. In a playful twist, the cast decided to sneak into Ananya Panday's dressing room, initially making her a bit nervous. They charmingly requested her support in promoting their boarding school drama through magazine covers, billboards, and chat shows. As Panday got more insights into their show, the actors unveiled their ultimate promotional tool - a unique DIY billboard.

Take a look:

Ananya Panday talks about BGDC

In the midst of it all, Ananya Panday, who unveiled the cast in a video, expressed her thoughts on the project. As reported by news agency ANI, the actress said, "Big Girls Don't Cry is a series that is oozing with such spunk and pep. It makes me nostalgic with fond memories of my time through school and college, which instantly appealed to me. I am thrilled to collaborate with Prime Video to announce and promote such a beautiful series that perfectly encapsulates the emotions, experiences, and learnings young girls go through at various stages of their school life. And even though I am not a part of the series, I thoroughly enjoyed shooting this video with the entire Big Girls Don't Cry gang, reminiscing and reliving some fun and innocent moments of my past life."

