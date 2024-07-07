Birthday boy MS Dhoni doesn’t need Orry’s touch just like Salman Khan and these PICS from Anant-Radhika’s cruise pre-wedding are proof

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, former Indian cricketer and captain, is celebrating his 43rd birthday today, July 7, 2024. On this special occasion, internet sensation Orry posted new pictures with MSD from the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant which took place on a cruise at the end of May 2024. There is one common thing between these pictures and Orry’s earlier photograph with Salman Khan from Jamnagar.

Orry drops birthday post for ‘Thala’ MS Dhoni

Today, Orhan Awatramani shared a couple of pictures in which he was seen alongside MS Dhoni. The duo was dressed in clothes with floral prints and had smiles on their faces. In the photos, Orry had his hands raised in the air instead of doing his signature pose where he keeps his hands on the bodies on their bodies.

Orry’s caption simply read “Thala” which is the name given to MSD by his admirers. Orry wrote in the comments, “No one can touch Thala.” He also expressed this using a cross with a raised hand and heart emoji, while commenting a check mark with raised hands emoji.

If we go back a few months, an unseen picture of Orry and Salman Khan was shared by the former’s fan page on Instagram. During the birthday celebrations of Anant Ambani in Jamnagar, Gujarat, Salman Khan posed away from the camera while Orry had his hands raised in the opposite direction. Salman was playfully avoiding Orry’s signature pose. The fan also said, “Bhai radiates strength, health, and power as he again and again shows us he does not need @orry’s touch!” Looks like both BFFs Dhoni and Salman don’t need Orry’s touch!

Salman Khan joins birthday celebration of MS Dhoni

Earlier today, glimpses of Salman Khan joining the cake cutting ceremony of MS Dhoni surfaced on the internet. The actor even took to Instagram to send his special wishes. The picture shared by Salman broke the internet with fans unable to stop gushing over the legends.

The photo showed Salman looking at MSD with a smile, while the latter took a piece of cake in his hand. In the caption, he stated, “Happy Birthday Kaptaan Sahab! @mahi7781.”

The camaraderie between this duo was unmissable even during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony on July 5, where they danced their hearts out.

