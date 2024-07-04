Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Did you know bride-to-be wore her mom’s Mausalu jewelry at her own ceremony?

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to get married in the month of July. The festivities ahead of the wedding have kicked off in full swing. The Mameru/Mausalu ceremony took place yesterday, July 3 for which the bride-to-be was decked up in a beautiful lehenga and stunning accessories. One noteworthy highlight about her jewelry was that it was the same which her mother wore at her own Mausalu.

Radhika Merchant adds special touch to her Mausalu by wearing her mother’s jewelry

Yesterday, July 3, Radhika Merchant’s style team for her Mausalu revealed the details behind the look. For the occasion, Radhika wore a pink and orange colored Bandhani lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra. Her exquisite jewelry consisted of a choker necklace, a statement maang tikka, and earrings, all in gold. Her bangles were orange and golden, with her ponytail adorned with golden accessories as well.

The stylist revealed that Radhika accessorized with the same jewelry that her mother wore at her own Mausalu, making her look for the ceremony even more special.

For the uninitiated, Mameru/Mausalu is a traditional ritual in a Gujarati wedding in which the bride's maternal uncle and her maternal aunt's husband give her gifts including saree, jewelry, choora, sweets, dry fruits, and more, ahead of the wedding.

Apart from the Ambani and Merchant families, Bollywood celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor with her rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, and Manushi Chhillar also graced the ceremony.

About Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s wedding schedule

Earlier, the itinerary of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s much awaited wedding had surfaced on the internet. According to the schedule, the couple will be tying the knot on July 12. The Shubh Vivaah or Auspicious Wedding will have the dress code of Indian Traditional.

July 13 will feature Shubh Aashirwad (Divine Blessings) with the guests expected to be in Indian Formal attire, and July 14 will conclude with Mangal Utsav (Wedding Reception) where the dress code is Indian Chic. The venue for all these grand events is Jio World Centre, Mumbai.

Reportedly, a sangeet ceremony is scheduled for July 5 with many international artists set to take the stage.

