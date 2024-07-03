Sikandar: INSIDE Salman Khan-Rashmika Mandanna starrer's shoot; these on-set glimpses will take your excitement level notch higher

Sikandar is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming movies and fans of Salman Khan are regularly awaiting for updates about it. Rashmika Mandanna marks her first collaboration with Salman in this AR Murugadoss directorial. Earlier, pictures from the Mahurat shot of the film were shared and now more inside glimpses from the shooting have surfaced. These on-set glimpses are bound to increase your level of excitement.

Shooting of Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is in full swing

On July 2, producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s wife Warda Nadiadwala offered a peek into tea time on the sets of Sikandar, starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna. In the video, Warda was seen enjoying some delicious snacks in between the shoot. She tweeted on X, “Tea Time on the sets of #Sikandar. Chai pe Aao!”

In another picture that has gone viral on social media, Sikandar director AR Murugadoss can be seen posing with action director Kevin Kumar on the sets. They looked all geared up and excited to shoot the action entertainer.

More pictures have been shared by the crew members of the film showcasing the camera set up and more.

Take a sneak peek into the sets of Sikandar here!

While fans are excited about getting these inside glimpses, they are also eagerly anticipating pictures of the lead pair, Salman and Rashmika.

More about Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s film Sikandar

Earlier this year, Pinkvilla was the first to break the news about Salman Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala, and AR Murugadoss teaming up for a big-budget action movie. Later, the makers confirmed the news. Salman even expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, “Glad to join forces with the exceptionally talented, @a.r.murugadoss and my friend, #SajidNadiadwala for a very exciting film !! This collaboration is special, and I look forward to this journey with your love and blessings. Releasing EID 2025.”

In April 2024, the official title of the film was announced along with the title card having a deep blue background. When Rashmika Mandanna’s casting was revealed, the actress stated that she was “truly grateful and honored to be a part of #Sikandar.”

