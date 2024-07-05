Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh to set sangeet stage ablaze with performances?

The countdown to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s highly anticipated wedding has started. Ahead of the Shubh Vivaah on July 12, the pre-wedding festivities have kickstarted in Mumbai. The sangeet is set to take place tonight, July 5, and is expected to be a grand celebration with various Bollywood celebrities gracing the event. It has now been learnt that Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh will be performing at the couple’s big night.

According to a recent report in Filmfare, Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh will be performing at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet function tonight. They will be adding to the charm of this star-studded night along with many other artists who will be performing.

Notably, both Salman and Ranveer had also performed during the pre-wedding festivities in March. Salman performed to his popular songs and also entertained the audience alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan at the Mela Rouge gala in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Ranveer, on the other hand, danced to his song Gallan Goodiyaan with his pregnant wife Deepika Padukone.

More about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet night

Earlier, the invitation to the sangeet had gone viral on the internet which revealed details about the venue and theme. Being called, “Radhika & Anant’s Celebration of Hearts,” the evening is set to be “a night of song, dance and wonder.” It will take place from 7 pm onwards at The Grand Theatre in Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Mumbai. The guests are expected to adhere to the dress code of Indian Regal Glam.

In an exclusive report, Pinkvilla informed that Punjabi singing sensations Badshah and Karan Aujla will be performing at the musical evening. Pop singer Justin Bieber was also seen arriving in Mumbai ahead of the grand occasion.

According to a report in India Today, more international artists like Adele, Drake, and Lana Del Rey will be performing during the festivities.

