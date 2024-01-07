Birthday girl Bipasha Basu drops aww-worthy PIC with her ‘world’ Karan Singh Grover and Devi

Bipasha Basu is currently having the time of her life enjoying motherhood with her first baby Devi and husband Karan Singh Grover. Her social media account in flooded with visuals of the trio having a blast together. A while ago, the actress posted yet another cute video of them together.

Bipasha Basu drops cute picture with daughter Devi and husband Karan Singh Grover

Moments before turning a year older, Bipasha Basu posted an adorable picture of herself with daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover and husband Karan Singh Grover. In the photo, the actress can be seen looking lovingly at her daughter as she looks back at her while her father comfortably embraced her in his hands. Sharing the image, she penned, “My (globe emoji).”

Bipasha Basu pens gratitude note on her birthday

Today marks the birthday of Raaz 3 actress Bipasha Basu. on this day, the celebrity is grateful for her family and the time she spends with them. Hence, she shared a picture of herself with daughter Devi and husband Karan Singh Grover. In the photo, all three of them can be seen inside a pool over-looking a beautiful ocean. The couple also sweetly kissed each other as Bipasha held baby in her arms.

Sharing the image, she wrote, “Perfect Birthday. Just need my 2 babies and sunshine and water #monkeylove.”

Karan Singh Grover wishes wife Bipasha Basu on her birthday

To celebrate the birthday of his wife, Fighter actor Karan Singh Grover penned a warm and lengthy note for her along with an unseen picture. In the image, the Alone actress can be seen standing in the middle of a heart drawn on the sands, by a beach.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Wish you a very very very happy birthday my sweet little baby bumbi princess pie! @bipashabasu You are always the brightest light, have the most beautiful smile, the heartiest laugh, say the funniest things and the wisest words have the purest soul, are the most giving being, the best part about everything and you’ll always have all my heart. I love you so much. Happy birthday monkey!.”

Bipasha was quick to acknowledge his warm note and commented, “Thank you for loving me and being mine forever. My person. My everything.”

