Arti Singh is all set to tie the knot with Navi-Mumbai-based businessman Dipak Chauhan tomorrow. As the grand pre-wedding festivities have already started, the couple is basking in the glory of it. Last night, the soon-to-be-married couple celebrated their sangeet ceremony after the Mehndi event in the presence of their close friends and family.

Now, a video of Arti Singh’s romantic gesture towards her fiance, alluding to her unconditional love for him, has surfaced online. Scroll down to watch the video!

Arti Singh’s cute gesture for Dipak Chauhan

Ever since Arti Singh announced her wedding with her long-time beau, Dipak Chauhan, she has been garnering the limelight in the media for her wedding festivities. After throwing the magnificent Haldi and Mehndi function, last night's sangeet event was the star-studded one. Amidst this, the couple romantically posed in front of the media, marking their eternal love.

At that time, Arti's adorable gesture for her fiance, where she was making sure that Dipak looked exceptionally perfect, turned out to be a real treat to our eyes.

The soon-to-be bride was seen fixing his hair, and they exchanged a heart-melting glance right before giving their perfect picture shot. Followed by Bigg Boss 13’s contestant sealing her love for her beau with a sweet kiss on his cheek.

Later, Dipak gently kissed her forehead, ensuring his absolute love for Singh.

Arti was blooming in the green set of lehenga with golden work on it, while Dipak wore black and sherwani with cream dhoti.

More about Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan's sangeet ceremony

The night was a star-studded one as it was attended by many Bigg Boss 13 contestants, including, Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Karan Singh Grover, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Sana Makbul, Kishwer Merchantt, and Yuvika Chaudhary

The couple will be exchanging their wedding vows on April 25, 2024, at Iskon Temple.

