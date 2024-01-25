BMCM Teaser: Katrina Kaif loves Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's chemistry; Karan Johar, Genelia dubs film 'blockbuster'

The recently released teaser for the highly anticipated film "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan," featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, took the internet by storm, elevating the excitement for the action-packed flick to unprecedented levels. Fans expressed their delight and admiration for the teaser's content. The film industry, too, is abuzz with excitement, as numerous celebrities applauded the teaser and shared their thoughts on it. Let's take a look at who all loved it and what they had to say.

B-town celebs laud the teaser of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Katrina Kaif expressed her admiration for the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser on her Instagram stories, writing, "Looking superb buddy @aliabbaszafar. @akshaykumar is looking SHARP...Loving the chemistry with @tigerjackieshroff." Karan Johar shared his excitement, stating, "Blockbuster loading!!! This looks kick ass!!! Way to go." Genelia Deshmukh also showered love, saying, "BLOCKBUSTER!!! #bademiyanchotemiyan teaser looks awesome!! Congratulations."

Take a look:

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Alongside the dynamic duo of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the cast of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also includes Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy, promising a lineup that is both compelling and diverse.

The movie's music is given by the talented Vishal Mishra, with lyrical contributions from Irshad Kamil. The dance sequences are expertly choreographed by Bosco-Caesar, ensuring a fusion of captivating visuals and lively beats. With the cast currently filming three tracks against the breathtaking backdrop of Jordan, the soundtrack is expected to offer a delightful sensory experience, captivating both the eyes and ears.

Advertisement

Under the direction of Ali Abbas Zafar, who co-wrote the screenplay with Aditya Basu, and with Suraj Gianani managing the dialogues, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a production of Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films. Set to grace theaters on the festive occasion of Eid in April, fans are eagerly anticipating the release of both the trailer and the music album.