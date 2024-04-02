BMCM: Did you know Prithviraj Sukumaran traveled across 3 countries just to shoot for four hours?

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran who recently featured in Blessy's Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life) is now all set to play the antagonist in the upcoming Bollywood film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Prithviraj Sukumaran opened up about the extraordinary efforts he invested to fulfill director Ali Abbas Zafar's vision for the Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer.

How did Prithviraj Sukumaran push himself for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan?

Despite being occupied with several ongoing projects, Prithviraj was happy to receive Ali's offer. However, talking about the challenge of juggling multiple films, he said, "In Malayalam, we don’t have the practice of doing multiple films together... So I was already in a foreign territory, doing two films together and then Ali gave me this fantastic script and the character. But yeah, I managed to pull it off."

Ali Abbas Zafar shot BMCM without green screens

Prithviraj in the same interview lauded Ali's commitment to authenticity in filmmaking and revealed that the entire film was shot on location without the use of green screens. Further, revisiting his travel odyssey for a four-hour shoot, the actor detailed, “My introduction sequence was shot at Glen Nevis in Scotland. At that time, I was shooting somewhere off Manali for another film. So, I drove from Manali to Kullu, took a flight from there to Chandigarh; then to Delhi, Bombay, Dubai, and finally from Dubai to Edinburgh. Then I drove all the way to Glen Nevis to shoot for four hours with a mask and then took the entire route back to join the film I was shooting in Manali.”

Advertisement

How was Prithviraj’s bond with Tiger and Akshay?

Shedding light on the same, Ali Abbas Zafar revealed in the same interview, "The days Prithvi used to come on the set... Akshay and Tiger used to tell me that 'Today, we are junior artistes because all attention was on him”.

For the unversed, other than Akshay and Tiger, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will also feature Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Sonakshi Sinha. The movie is slated for release on April 10.