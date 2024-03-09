BMCM: Tiger Shroff settles score with Akshay Kumar by cheating in swimming race; 'Hisaab barabar bade'

The much-anticipated film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is stirring up excitement among fans, not just because it marks the first collaboration between Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar but also due to their hilarious off-screen antics between the two. Both actors have entertained their admirers by constantly pulling pranks on each other. Recently, Akshay pranked Tiger, and now Tiger has retaliated to settle the score.

Tiger Shroff plays a prank on Akshay Kumar

Recently, Tiger Shroff turned the tables on Akshay Kumar in the ultimate prank showdown. Taking to Instagram, Tiger shared a hilarious video capturing the moment. In the video, Tiger proposes a swimming race to Akshay, who agrees enthusiastically. However, as they're about to jump, the Flying Jatt actor cunningly outsmarted him, sprinting to the finish line before diving into the pool. The Airlift actor's priceless reaction was pure comedy gold. He even suggests a rematch.

Tiger captions the post, "Hisaab barabar bade," to which Akshay responds, "Hisaab barabar nahi Chote, hisaab yunhi chalta rahega." Vishal Mishra also chimed in with a comment, "Bade Toh Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Subhan Allah".

Take a look!

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been meticulously filmed across an array of breathtaking locations, spanning Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan. This extensive backdrop sets the stage for the film's grand scale and Hollywood-style cinematic visuals, heightening anticipation among audiences.

Of particular note is the inclusion of Prithviraj Sukumaran, who portrays a compelling antagonistic character. Alongside Sukumaran, the film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F.

Helmed by acclaimed director Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is poised to captivate audiences with its compelling storyline, captivating visuals, and stellar performances. Set to release on the auspicious occasion of Eid 2024, it promises to deliver an unparalleled cinematic experience.

