BMCM's Akshay Kumar shares update on Hera Pheri 4; says THIS about Welcome 3 and Housefull 5

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-starring Tiger Shroff. Ahead of the release of Ali Abbas Zafar's action-comedy, Akshay opened up on Hera Pheri 4, Welcome 3, and Housefull 5.

Akshay Kumar talks about Hera Pheri 4, Welcome 3 and Housefull 5

During a recent interview with YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia on his podcast, Akshay Kumar spoke about upcoming comedy films like Welcome 3, Houseful 5, and Hera Pheri 4.

Speaking about the scarcity of comedy films in Bollywood, Akshay said, “Abhi aa jayega. Yeh saal, agle saal tak kaafi comedy films aa jayengi. Do-teen toh main hi kar raha hoon." When asked about his projects, Akshay said, “Main kar raha hoon. Welcome kar raha hoon, Housefull kar raha hoon, phir shayad Heri Pheri bhi karoonga."

In the same interview, Akshay also discussed how people take offense to the jokes in comedy films. He said, “Arre mazaak nahi uda raha hoon. I’m just doing a part. I’m just playing a character."

More about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Ahead of the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, a report suggested the film won’t have a full-fledged release on April 10. Instead, it will have paid previews on the same day. The shows of the film will commence from 6:00 pm onwards.

A multiplex official told Bollywood Hungama, “Just sometime back, we got a message stating that Maidaan’s shows should begin from 6:00 PM on Wednesday. We have been asked to not play any shows before the said time and that bookings of all shows before 6:00 PM should be immediately stopped. Later, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’s makers also made the same request. We’ll now refund money to all those who booked the pre-6:00 PM shows of these films on April 10.”

Meanwhile, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in lead roles with Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist. The cast also features Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar in key roles with a special appearance of Sonakshi Sinha. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment, the film will be released on April 10.

