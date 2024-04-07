BMCM's Tiger Shroff addresses his initial skepticism with meme culture, calls ‘Chhoti bachhi’ trend ‘crazy’

Bollywood’s two fan-favorite action stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are all set to arrive in theaters with their upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Interestingly, both the actors have been the central attraction of several memes over the years with Akshay in the Hera Pheri pool and Shroff with his ‘Chhoti Bachhi Ho Kya' dialogue.

Tiger Shroff talks about his initial skepticism about meme culture

Talking to Ranveer Allahadia on his vodcast, Tiger Shroff was heard confessing, “After my first film, I became one of the meme favorites. So there are a lot of memes on my movies. But initially, I used to wonder why people were doing this and why they were making fun of me. But then after a while, I started enjoying it and people just said ‘you know it’s good… you made an impact if you’re part of the meme culture, you are definitely making an impression,’ so I said okay cool.”

Further addressing his dialogue ‘Chhoti Bacchi Ho Kya’ turning into a viral meme, Shroff said, “I don’t know how that got picked up. It was crazy.” Akshay Kumar sharing his two cents on the same added, “I find it very funny. But there are so many memes, especially Hera Pheri memes.”

Akshay Kumar on the decrease in crazy around comedy movies

Shifting gears in the same interview, Akshay said that he is hopeful about the same. The celebrated actor said, “Comedies will come back. This and next year, they will come back. I am doing two or three comedy films myself.” Indirectly addressing the ‘woke culture’, Kumar said that people need to take his films lightly and must understand that he just plays a character.

More about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Himanshu Kishan Mehra. The action-thriller also stars Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles. The movie will be clashing with Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan at the box office on April 10.

Recently while speaking to Pinkvilla exclusively, Zafar had urged people to not consider it a box office clash between two films and to come into theaters with full force to watch both the movies.

