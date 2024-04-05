Why Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff would hold major grudge when Prithviraj Sukumaran came on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan sets

Prithviraj Sukumaran is all set to make a comeback in Bollywood after seven years since he starred in the movie Naam Shabana. The Malayalam actor is all set to play the prime antagonist in Ali Abbas Zafar's next Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which also stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead. However, do you know the other two held major grudges with Prithviraj on BMCM sets?

What apprehensions did Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have from Prithviraj Sukumaran?

In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, director Ali Abbas Zafar revealed, “Prithvi would only come on the set only for four hours since he was shooting for two other really big films. And when he would be there, Akshay sir and Tiger used to tell me that they felt like junior artists because all the attention would be on him (laughs).”

Revealing that Salaar director Prashanth Neel was the one who convinced Prithviraj to sign BMCM, Ali admitted that without Prithviraj, the film's narrative would fall apart. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan revolves around his character, making it a tale of three heroes, not just two. Prithviraj's character, while being an anti-hero, is central to the storyline.

Zafar further in the interview talked about the tension he felt during the script narration with Prithviraj. The director was keen on having him onboard, to the point of nervousness, and Prithviraj's initial reluctance due to date issues added to the suspense. Ali added, “I kept calling and messaging him in the middle of the night and in the early mornings saying, ‘Prithvi, I really want you to do it.’ I told him that I would change Akshay and Tiger’s dates to accommodate his schedule.”

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar on reuniting with Prithviraj Sukumaran

For the unversed, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan marks the third collaboration between Prithviraj and Akshay Kumar, following Naam Shabana and Selfiee. Ali detailed Kumar’s excitement after knowing Prithviraj’s involvement in the movie and said, “Akshay sir and Prithvi know each other and when I told him that I want him to play the villain, his instinctive reaction was, ‘Perfect! Just go to him.’”

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ali Abbas Zafar breaks silence on his film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan clashing with Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan on Eid