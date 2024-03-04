Bobby Deol channeled his inner Animal 25 years back way before featuring in Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial; here's how

Bobby Deol featured in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal in December last year and made everyone go crazy with his performance. The fans still can't stop raving about his excellent performance. But those who have watched his films in the 90s and early 2000s are also busy recalling those performances. Recently the actor shared a fan which shows his angry side as Rajveer in the 1999 film Dillagi.

Bobby Deol shares a fan edit showing his Animal side in Dillagi

A Bobby Deol fan posted a video edit of the actor's performance from his 1999 film Dillagi and wrote, "Bobby shown this animal 25 years back". The video shows his angry side as he plays a character named Rajveer in the film.

Bobby appreciated the fan edit and shared it in his Instagram story. Take a look:

About Dillagi

Released in 1999, Dillagi was a romantic drama starring Sunny Deol (Ranveer), Bobby Deol (Rajveer/Rocky), and Urmila Matondkar (Shalini) in the lead. The film featured Sunny and Bobby as brothers who end up falling in love with the same girl. Directed by Sunny himself, the film was a home production.

Bobby Deol's work front

Bobby Deol is riding high after the grand success of Animal. His character Abrar has left a huge impact on the audience thanks to the actor's performance and the way the character was presented by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Currently, Bobby has three South films lined up. Firstly, he will be seen in the Suriya starrer Kanguva which features him as the antagonist named Udhiran. The actor's look from the film has already hooked the audience. The film is helmed by Siva and also features Disha Patani, Yogi Babu, and Jagapathi Babu.

Apart from that, he is also a part of Pawan Kalyan starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu, as well as Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer NBK109. Pinkvilla earlier exclusively revealed that a sequel to Bobby Deol, Akshaye Khanna, and Ameesha Patel starrer 2002 film Humraaz is being planned by Abbas Mustan and Ratan Jain. The star cast of Humraaz 2 hasn't been locked yet but there are chances that the sequel will mark the the return of original cast.

