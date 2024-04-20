Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Park will be 'wilder', reveals Sandeep Reddy Vanga; here’s when sequel's shoot will begin

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal received an amazing response at the box office. It broke several box office records, and fans loved Kapoor's badass look in the film. Ever since the Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna starrer was released fans have been eagerly waiting for the sequel, Animal Park.

Earlier it was reported that the director will start shooting for Animal Park in 2025. But now it seems the audiences will have to wait a little longer for the sequel. At a recent event, the director spilled some beans on the same and revealed that the film will go on floors in 2026.

Animal Park to begin in 2026

Sandeep Reddy Vanga recently attended an award function where he was asked about the sequel to his latest blockbuster, Animal. When there was a mention of the Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol starrer film at the award function, Sandeep hinted that the sequel is going to be bigger and wilder than Animal.

When prodded further, the director only said that the shooting of the film would begin by 2026.

Plotline of Animal Park

Earlier a source close to the film had opened up about the plot of Animal Park. The source added that the basic structure was ready right when Animal was written since it was meant to be a multi-film outing. It is said that the second part will focus on Ranbir Kapoor’s character (Ranvijay) and his lookalike. The sequel will also see Rashmika Mandanna’s character’s (Geetanjali) relationship with Ranvijay and his relationship with his son.

Ranbir Kapoor says some scenes of Animal Park are 'very exciting'

During a recent conversation with actor and stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi for Netflix India, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that the story of Animal during its production was unknown to many. He shared that Bobby Deol had no idea about the story and Anil Kapoor knew the father-son story. But there were many aspects where Sandeep Reddy Vanga was very secretive about his script.

Regarding Animal Park, Ranbir said, "He (Vanga) has one or two scenes ready, which he narrated to me, and they are very exciting. Now, because of the success of part one, he has the confidence and courage to go even darker, deeper, and more complex. He can do anything."

