PICS: Karan Deol wishes his ‘constant reason to smile’ Drisha Acharya on her birthday; Sunny-Bobby Deol react

Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol made his big Bollywood debut with the 2019 release, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. He got married to his long-time girlfriend Drisha Acharya last year on June 18. Despite keeping a low-key relationship, Karan is often seen sharing romantic pictures with his wife on social media on special occasions. Now, yet again on Drisha’s birthday, Karan shared heart-warming pictures from their wedding to wish her whilst Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol also showered their love.

Karan Deol wishes his wife Drisha Acharya with a sweet post on her birthday

On February 25, a while back, Karan Deol took to his Instagram handle and shared a couple of candid wedding pictures with his wife Drisha Acharya. In the adorable pictures, Drisha can be seen laughing her heart out with a hand on her face, followed by another candid capture featuring amused Karan and Drisha beaming a bright wide smile looking at him.

He accompanied the post with a romantic caption that reads, “When you are around the right person, all you do is laugh (accompanied by a laughter emoji) Happy Birthday to my constant reason to smile @drishaacharya (accompanied by a red rose and red-heart emoji) #HappyBirthday #HappyBirthdayDrisha”

Take a look:

Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol's reaction

Reacting to the post, the doting uncle and Aninal star Bobby Deol dropped red-heart emojis. On the other hand, the loving father Sunny Deol also took to his Instagram stories and shared Karan’s post and wrote alongside, “Happy Birthday beta @drishaacharya (accompanied by red-heart emojis)”

Advertisement

Take a look:

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya got married last year in an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai. The lavish wedding took place in Taj Lands in the presence of their close family and friends.

Karan Deol's professional front

Just a few days back, Karan Deol shared a couple of pictures on his social media and infused excitement amongst fans with the caption, “Getting into the character.” Though the details of the project are yet awaited, fans anticipate its Lahore 1947.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, it is one of the eagerly awaited films in Bollywood that will be led by Sunny Deol alongside Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, Mona Singh, and Abhimanyu Singh. The partition drama film will be based on the cult play, Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya O Jamyai Nai by Asghar Wajahat, and is produced by Aamir Khan Productions.

ALSO READ: Rakul Preet Singh drops unseen PIC with birthday boy Shahid Kapoor ft Mira from her wedding with Jackky Bhagnani