Bhaijaan Salman Khan’s recent outing at airport reminds Internet of THIS Ranbir Kapoor scene from Animal

Trigger Warning: This article has mentions of firing and weapons.

Following the recent firing outside superstar Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai, the actor was seen at the airport for the first time after the incident. The investigation is ongoing, and two suspects have been remanded in police custody until April 25th.

The arrival of the superstar at Mumbai airport caused a wave of excitement across the internet. Accompanied by a large group of security personnel, the actor gracefully approached the entrance of the airport building.

Interestingly, the sight of the Tiger 3 actor being surrounded by tight security prompted many fans to draw comparisons with a memorable scene from Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal.

Today, on April 19, earlier this morning Salman Khan for the first time jetted off from Mumbai after the unfortunate firing incident at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai. In a video shared by the paps, he was seen surrounded by heavy security and his bodyguard Shera while he made his way towards the entrance of the airport building.

Fans draw parallels with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal scene

The visual of Salman making his way toward the airport entry amid heavy security reminded fans of one of the scenes from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. In this particular scene, Ranbir Kapoor was also surrounded by his brothers as he led them.

Several pictures drawing this comparison went viral on the internet. Reacting to it, a fan wrote, “Real life Alpha male #Salman Khan,” another fan commented, “Close enough. #SalmanKhan #Animal #RanbirKapoor,” while a third fan commented, “Bhai Is Real Life Animal”

On the professional front, according to a report in Mid-Day, Salman Khan will commence the shoot for his upcoming film, Sikandar, in May of this year. Director AR Murugadoss is currently busy shooting for a Tamil action film, tentatively titled SK23 with actor Sivakarthikeyan.

The report further suggested that the shoot for SK23 will continue till June, resulting in the filmmaker splitting his time between the Hindi and Tamil films for the next two months.

