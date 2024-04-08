Bollywood Newswrap, April 8: Anil Kapoor to play RAW chief in Alia Bhatt's YRF spy universe film; Ranbir Kapoor's VIRAL training video amid Ramayana shoot

On the eighth day of April 2024, the Bollywood industry was graced with several top news. From news of Anil Kapoor playing the RAW chief in Alia Bhatt's YRF spy universe film to a video of Ranbir Kapoor doing physical training amid the Ramayana shoot, let's revisit today's top Bollywood news.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of April 8, 2024

1. Anil Kapoor joins YRF spy universe for multiple films including the Alia Bhatt starrer

According to a recent report from Bollywood Hungama, Anil Kapoor is set to enter the popular spy universe created by Yash Raj Films. A source revealed, "Anil Kapoor has joined the YRF spy universe. He will be playing the part of RAW Chief in the most celebrated spy universe, taking the place of Girish Karnad, who has managed to make a cult name for himself with his work in the Tiger franchise." As per the source, the senior actor is set to make his debut in the spy universe as the RAW Chief in the untitled film with Alia Bhatt in the lead role.

2. Ranbir Kapoor's training video amid Ramayana shoot

Ranbir Kapoor’s fitness trainer took to Instagram to share a video of the actor going through intense training. Ranbir can be seen lifting weights and doing different types of exercises. He also engaged in activities like swimming, cycling, and hiking.

3. 12th Fail to release in China

12th Fail starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr is set to release in China. Sharing his excitement, Vidhu Vinod Chopra said, "As a filmmaker, I believe storytelling transcends borders. Bringing '12th Fail' to China is not just about reaching a new audience, but about sharing universal human experiences that resonate regardless of geography." He also added that he is excited to see how Chinese audiences connect with the film.

4. Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says she is exhausted answering questions about Shah Rukh Khan

In an interview with Mid-Day, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi talked about her breakthrough film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa and her co-star Shah Rukh Khan. When asked if she expected him to be the superstar he is today, the actress said, “Of course. Everybody knew that he was destined for greatness. I'm exhausted answering questions about him frankly. But cannot seem to avoid that either."

5. Akshay Kumar reveals why he plans to buy his childhood home

In an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast, Akshay Kumar talked about buying his childhood home. He shared, “I don't understand the psychology behind it but I just feel happy to go there ( Don Bosco Public School). I like revisiting my old house. We used to pay ₹500 for our rented house. I came to know that the building is being renovated. I have told them that I want to buy the third floor. We used to live there. A two-bedroom flat is under construction right now. So, I said to them that I am interested in buying it.”

