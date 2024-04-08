Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail to release in China; Vidhu Vinod Chopra says 'I believe storytelling transcends borders'

Vikrant Massey is one of the most versatile actors in the film industry and he once again proved his acting prowess recently with the film 12th Film. The actor is currently having the time of his life as he became a father recently while enjoying the roaring success of the film. The film, directed by legendary filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, captivated everyone's hearts with its story and characterizations. Now, 12th Fail is set to release in China to mesmerize the audience with the film's story.

Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail to release in China

12th Fail starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr is gearing up for its China release. The director of the film Vidhu Vinod Chopra expressed his excitement in a statement.

He shared, "As a filmmaker, I believe storytelling transcends borders. Bringing '12th Fail' to China is not just about reaching a new audience, but about sharing universal human experiences that resonate regardless of geography."

The filmmaker further added, "12th Fail is based on a story of honest people, and I am sure that people everywhere will relate to the struggles and perseverance of the characters. I'm excited to see how Chinese audiences connect with it."

When Vikrant Massey burnt his skin during 12th Fail preparations

During an earlier interview with GQ India, Vikrant Massey opened up about his role in 12th Fail. He played a 19-year-old UPSC aspirant. He said, "I spent almost a year and a half preparing for the film, and the three months before the shooting were filled with extensive workshops and reading sessions. I had to lose weight and tan my skin. While tanning, my skin actually got burnt, and I freaked out, thinking we'd have to push our shoot by a couple of weeks."

Recalling how Vidhu Vinod Chopra shot him without makeup, the new father said that when he told the filmmaker about the skin burn, the director suggested they could shoot it raw.

"He said that this was a boon, and now we wouldn't need any makeup. We'd be going in raw," the actor recalled. However, he emphasized the fact that it was not the physical transformation but the emotional journey of the character that was more difficult.

Sharing the toughest part of the film, Massey said, "The toughest part of this journey for me, however, was the emotional weight that came with playing this character. Someone who represents the dreams of millions of Indians. To tell a real India story that would resonate with the masses."

More about vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail

12th Fail revolves around UPSC aspirants and is based on real-life experiences. The slice-of-life drama aptly showcases the struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. Notably, it is a biographical drama that chronicles the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame poverty to achieve the position of an IPS officer.

The film received praise from several Indian celebrities, such as Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kamal Haasan, Rishabh Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar, and Anil Kapoor among others. Notably, Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr have claimed the prestigious Best Actors Jury's Choice titles at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards.

Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr starrer 12th Fail is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

