Suchitra Krishnamoorthi proud of her KHKN co-star Shah Rukh Khan but 'exhausted' answering questions about him

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the superhit Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. In a recent interview, the actress had a candid chat about the film and SRK.

By Arpita Sarkar
Updated on Apr 08, 2024  |  06:19 PM IST |  4.9K
Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says her KHKN co-star SRK was ‘destined for greatness’
Image Credit: Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Instagram, Pooja Dadlani Instagram

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa is one of the most acclaimed films of Shah Rukh Khan and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi. The film was released in 1994 and is still one of the favorites among entertainment lovers. During a recent interview, Suchitra who played the female lead in the film, opened up about the Kundan Shah directorial and her co-star Shah Rukh Khan.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi talks about Shah Rukh Khan's greatness 

In an interview with Mid-Day, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi talked about her breakthrough film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa and her co-star Shah Rukh Khan. When asked if she expected him to be the superstar he is today, the actress said, “Of course. Everybody knew that he was destined for greatness. I'm exhausted answering questions about him frankly. But cannot seem to avoid that either." 

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi is selective about her projects

During the same interview, she also discussed how she has been selective in choosing projects despite gaining success in the very initial stages of her career. The actress said that she doesn’t take fame seriously.

“It's the thing I enjoy least about my profession and I find it intrusive. If I could find a way to do good work and stay anonymous outside the workplace it would be ideal for me. But that is impossible in the performing arts. yahaan jo dikhta hai woh bikta hai (what you see is what sells),” she shared. 

More about Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa 

In an earlier exclusive interview with Zoom, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi was asked about the possibility of a Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa sequel and who should play the lead roles. 

Suchitra said, "I used to keep getting asked this for many years: Who do you think could play the new Sunil and Anna? I would say probably Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, but they are also too old for this now. You need somebody completely new, young, and vulnerable. Maybe Kaveri could play Anna. Well, I would have said Aryan Khan can play Sunil but then he is not into acting.”

Meanwhile, the Indian coming-of-age romantic comedy film, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa follows Sunil, a lovable but irresponsible young man as he tries to win the heart of the woman he loves while facing numerous challenges and misadventures.

ALSO READ: Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa turns 30: Suchitra Krishnamoorthi wants Aryan Khan to play Shah Rukh Khan's Sunil if remake happens

Credits: Mid-Day
Latest Articles