Akshay Kumar plans to buy childhood house which his family once rented for Rs 500; here’s why

The country has seen Akshay Kumar’s struggles. The actor who hailed from a middle-class family is now one of the biggest superstars in the country. As much as Akshay went ahead in life, he planned to take everything with him and not leave anything behind. Be it his people or the places he lived in. In a recent interview, Akshay Kumar spoke about his plans to buy the house where he spent his childhood.

Akshay Kumar reveals why he plans to buy his childhood home

Kumar studied at Don Bosco Public School and while talking about the same to Ranveer Allahabadia on his podcast, the actor said in Hindi, “I don't understand the psychology behind it but I just feel happy to go there (school). I like revisiting my old house. We used to pay ₹500 for our rented house. I came to know that the building is being renovated. I have told them that I want to buy the third floor. We used to live there. A two-bedroom flat is under construction right now. So, I said to them that I am interested in buying it.”

Akshay says he wants to be in touch with his roots

Revealing that he doesn’t have anybody there now, Akshay confessed, “I just want to keep that flat. I still remember me and my sister waiting for Daddy to return when he used to do a 9-6 job. So, the visual is still there. There was a Guava tree and we used to pluck the fruits. I still go there every month and bring some guavas and flowers. I honestly want to be in touch with that. That is where I come from.”

Did you know Akshay was once shooed away from a building where he now lives?

In an old interview with the Lodha Group, Akshay had spoken about manifesting his own house in Mumbai. He recalled working as an assistant to photographer Jayesh Sheth much before making his foray into acting. After working for 4 to 5 months, Akshay decided to surrender his salary and told Sheth, “If you don’t mind Jayesh, can you please do my photoshoot and you need not pay me anything.”

It was while they were hunting places to shoot at Juhu Beach that they came across a broken-down building. “I quickly lay down on the parapet of the bungalow, and he started clicking me. But a watchman of that building came towards us and shooed us away. We had already clicked 3-4 pictures by then”, Akshay recalled.

Interestingly, without planning anything as such, Akshay’s current house was built in the same location. He added, “A building was constructed on the site of the dilapidated bungalow, and I live in that building.” In the interview, Akshay also showed a collage of two pictures, one from his photoshoot and one clicked at the same parapet.

More on Akshay Kumar’s work front

Akshay didn’t have a hopeful last few years. He has been facing double the flops of his hits. After 8 back-to-back flops, Kumar saw one hit last year with OMG 2. Interestingly, the box office numbers don't seem to scare him. Kumar in his kitty next has several films lined up.

Starting from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which is releasing this weekend (April 12) to be followed by Sarfira, Singham Again, Skyforce, Welcome to the Jungle, Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat, Shankara, Khel Khel Mein and Hera Pheri 3.

ALSO READ: BMCM's Tiger Shroff addresses his initial skepticism with meme culture, calls ‘Chhoti bachhi’ trend ‘crazy’