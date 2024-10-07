Bollywood Newswrap, October 7: Ananya Panday wants to hack Ranbir Kapoor’s social media account, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's snack banter and more

Hey Bollywood fans! Feeling the Monday blues and missed the latest buzz? No worries, we’ve got the scoop! From the playful snack banter between Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma to Ananya Panday’s cheeky desire to hack Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘private’ account, here’s your quick guide to today’s top Bollywood news. Stay tuned for your entertainment fix!

1. Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli tease each other with tasty snacks

On October 7, 2024, Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to showcase her healthy Navratri meal, featuring a plant-based dish complemented by green chutney and lime. The actress proudly declared her guilt-free snacking solution, captioning the post, "Navratri snacking sorted, plant-based and guilt-free."

In a playful twist, she teased her husband, Virat Kohli, about whether she could save some for him, adding, “Virat Kohli saving some for you… maybe,” with a laughing emoji. Virat quickly responded by sharing his own delicious spread of plant-based momos and nuggets and wrote, "Good things I have got my faves. Anushka Sharma I will try to save some of these too."

2. Salman Khan gives shout-out to Alanna Panday’s The Tribe

Salman Khan recently took to Instagram to share a video of Alanna Panday, the cousin of Ananya Panday. In the clip, Alanna introduces herself and talks about her move to Los Angeles five years ago to chase her dreams in social media. She also reveals the launch of her company and its purpose. Salman encouraged fans to check out the show by captioning the post, “Watch The Tribe on Amazon Prime,” while tagging Alanna. Alanna amplified the buzz by resharing Salman’s post on her own stories!

3. Javed Akhtar reveals his children Farhan and Zoya 'dream in English'

In a recent episode of Sapan Verma's show, Chill Sesh, Javed Akhtar opened up about working with his children, Farhan and Zoya Akhtar, sharing insights into their distinct filmmaking styles. He noted that while both siblings think and dream in English, his roots lie in Urdu or Hindustani, where he feels he has a stronger command of the language.

Javed humorously mentioned that Farhan and Zoya sometimes label his lines as 'traditional' or 'outdated', allowing them to tease him about it. He reminisced about collaborating with Farhan on Lakshya and writing dialogues for Zoya's debut film, Luck By Chance.

He recalled that Zoya initially sought his help for specific lines, particularly for a character—a dog who thinks. Javed fondly remembered her telling him that no one could capture a dog's thoughts better than he could. After that project, Zoya didn't ask for his help again until Dil Dhadakne Do.

4. Virat Kohli wanted special nutrition plan for Anushka Sharma during first pregnancy

Virat Kohli’s nutritionist, Ryan Fernando, recently shared insights into how the cricketer sought his expertise to enhance his diet. During a chat with pilates trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, Ryan revealed that Virat, already knowledgeable about nutrition, reached out to him for a personalized plan.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Virat’s research deepened, and since both he and Anushka are vegetarians, he asked Ryan to create a specialized nutrition plan for Anushka during her pregnancy with their daughter, Vamika. He said, "During this journey, Virat learned that I have a team of medical dietitians, and since they were expecting their first child, he asked if we could develop a nutrition plan for Anushka. He wanted me to handle her trimester nutrition plans, which we did very successfully."

5. Ananya Panday wants to hack Ranbir Kapoor’s social media account

In an interview with Instant Bollywood, Ananya Panday was asked which social media account she'd love to hack. She revealed her cheeky wish to to sneak into Ranbir Kapoor’s private social media account, curious about who he might be following or stalking. She playfully questioned the rumors about his alleged fake account, wondering what he’s really up to.

She said, "I want to hack Ranbir's private account to see who he’s stalking and following. I have no idea what his account is, but I know he has one. What’s with the fake account? What’s he up to?"

