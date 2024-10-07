The Tribe: Salman Khan gives special shout-out to Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday starrer series

Karan Johar's reality show, The Tribe, launched on Amazon Prime Video on October 4, 2024, offering a glimpse into the luxurious lifestyles of young influencers in Los Angeles, featuring stars like Alanna Panday and Alaviaa Jaaferi. In a recent social media post, Salman Khan gives a special shout-out to Alanna's role in the series, and the excitement is palpable!

Today (October 7), Salman Khan shared a video on his Instagram stories featuring Alanna Panday, Ananya Panday’s cousin. In the clip, Alanna introduces herself and shares that she relocated to Los Angeles five years ago to pursue a career in social media. She also discusses the launch of her company and its mission. Salman captioned the post, “Watch The Tribe on Amazon Prime,” tagging Alanna. In response, Alanna re-shared Salman’s post on her own Instagram stories, amplifying the excitement around the show!

The Tribe centers on the journeys of five ambitious young Indian content creators striving to make their mark in Los Angeles. The series also showcases internet influencers like Srushti Porey, Aryaana Gandhi, and Alfia Jafry, with entrepreneur Hardik Zaveri stepping in as their investor to support their aspirations.

Alanna Panday, who is Ananya Panday’s cousin, and Alaviaa Jaaferi, the daughter of Jaaved Jaaferi, are among the prominent cast members. The show is directed by Omkar Potdar and penned by Aneesha Baig, under the auspices of Dharmatic Entertainment, produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Aneesha Baig. Premiering on Amazon Prime Video on October 4, 2024, the series offers an enticing glimpse into the lives of these influencers.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Salman Khan is currently immersed in the shooting of Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss. This highly anticipated film is set to grace theaters on Eid 2025 and is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson banner. Sikandar boasts a stellar cast, including Rashmika Mandanna, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar in pivotal roles.

There are also reports that Varun Dhawan's niece, Anjini Dhawan, has landed a significant part in this big-budget action flick. Pinkvilla earlier revealed that Salman's character embodies a sense of arrogance, reflecting the essence of a Sikandar with royal lineage and showcasing traits of anger and pride.

