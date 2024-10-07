CTRL actress Ananya Panday wants to hack Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘private’ social media account; ‘Want to see who he's stalking and who he's following’

Ananya Panday, fresh off her role in Vikramaditya Motwane's CTRL, a film that delves into the dark side of social media, revealed a cheeky desire—to hack Ranbir Kapoor's 'private' social media account! Curious to see who the elusive actor is following and stalking online, she playfully admitted her interest in uncovering his hidden online activity.

In an interview with Instant Bollywood, Ananya Panday was asked which social media account she’d like to hack. With a mischievous grin, she revealed her cheeky wish to hack into Ranbir Kapoor’s private social media account. She expressed curiosity about who he might be stalking and following, playfully questioning the existence of his rumored fake account.

She said, "I want to hack Ranbir's private account to see who he’s stalking and following. I have no idea what his account is, but I know he has one. What’s with the fake account? What’s he up to?"

In a recent chat with PTI, Ananya Panday reminisced about the time her mom, costume designer Bhavana Pandey, was furious to discover that she had secretly created a Facebook account. Like any protective mother, Bhavana quickly deactivated Ananya's account, leaving her without access for several years until she reached the legal age.

Advertisement

Ananya also shared that she had her Instagram account before stepping into the acting world, noting that it was more private back then. She expressed her enjoyment of the platform, emphasizing her approach to keeping things authentic. The Call Me Bae actress mentioned that she posts freely and doesn't take it too seriously, although her relationship with social media continues to evolve.

In just five years, Ananya Panday has established her own unique space in Hindi cinema. She made her debut in 2019 with Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2, starring alongside Tiger Shroff and fellow newcomer Tara Sutaria. This film served as a sequel to the 2010 hit Student of the Year, which featured Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra in leading roles.

She was last seen in CTRL, which premiered on Netflix on October 4, 2024. She stars as Nalini Awasthi, also known as Nella, while Vihaan Samat, famous for his role in Mismatched, plays her boyfriend, Joe Mascarenhas, in this cyber-thriller. She is currently busy filming her upcoming project titled Shankara.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday opens up on finding it hard to express herself while feeling low; ‘I start crying immediately'