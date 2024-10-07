Javed Akhtar says Farhan and Zoya 'dream in English' and feel his writing style is 'outdated'; recalls being asked to write dog's dialogues in Dil Dhadakne Do

Veteran screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar has been a part of the Hindi film industry for several decades. Akhtar is best known for penning dialogues for Sholay, Deewar, Mr India, and more. Recently, Javed Akhtar shared that his children Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar 'dream in English' and feel his writing style is 'outdated'. Javed also recalled being asked to write dog's dialogues in Dil Dhadakne Do.

During his latest appearance on Sapan Verma's show, Chill Sesh, Javed Akhtar spoke about collaborating with Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar and their respective film working styles.

While noting that Farhan and Zoya's first language is English, Javed said that they "dream" in that language. Unlike them, Javed's language is "Urdu or Hindustani", he shared. The screenwriter added that he has a better command over the language than his children in which they make films.

Javed Akhtar continued that Farhan and Zoya still refer to some of his lines as "traditional" and "outdated". Javed further shared that they can "blackmail" him in that area.

The 79-year-old veteran then got candid about working with Farhan in Lakshya and mentioned that he penned dialogues for Zoya's directorial debut, Luck By Chance.

Speaking about his filmmaker daughter Zoya Akhtar, the screenwriter-lyricist recalled that she asked him to write a few dialogues for her first movie while stressing that he understood those characters in a better sense. After their collaboration in the 2009 film, Javed noted that she didn't ask him to work with her until Dil Dhadakne Do happened.

Javed recalled, "Usmein ek dog tha jo sochta tha. Toh us kutte ke dialogue usne mujhse likhwaye, baaki maine nahin likhe hain. (The film had a dog who used to think. Zoya asked me to write that dog's dialogue. I haven't written anything in the movie apart from the dog's lines)."

The veteran screenwriter remembered his daughter Zoya telling him that no one can "capture a dog's thoughts" better than him.

Dil Dhadakne Do, directed by Zoya Akhtar, starred Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, and Farhan Akhtar as leads. Anil Kapoor and Shefali Shah also played pivotal roles in the film.

