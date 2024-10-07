Anushka Sharma teasing hubby Virat Kohli as she relishes on some tasty Navratri snacks is every foodie wife ever; See Pic

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli often publicly showcase their chemistry with their fun banter. Today, on October 7, 2024, Anushka Sharma shared a new Instagram story and revealed that she has sorted out her Navratri food by sharing a picture of the same. The actress mentioned that her meaning is plant-based and healthy. However, at the end of the story, she showcased her foodie side and teased her husband, Virat Kohli, wondering if she could save some of it for him or not.

In the photo, we can see Anushka sharing a picture of a plate with a plant-based meal from a brand with green chutney, lime, and a green chili. She mentioned how she can eat tasty food without guilt. The actress penned, "Navratri snacking sorted, plant-based and guilt-free." For the unversed, just like her husband and cricketer, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma has always been committed to staying fit and healthy.

However, the highlight of the post was Anushka's comment in the end that was like every foodie wife ever. The Phillauri actress teased Virat as she wrote that she wasn't sure if she could save it for him. She said, "Virat Kohli saving some for you… maybe," with a laughing emoji.

Virat Kohli wasn't far behind as he took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of other tasty food items like plant-based momos and nuggets with dips. With the picture he wrote, “Good things I have got my faves. Anushka Sharma I will try to save some of these too.”

Anushka and Virat dated for several years before they tied the knot in a private ceremony 2017 in Tuscany, Italy. The couple welcomed a daughter, Vamika, in 2021 and a son, Akaay, in February 2024.

