Bollywood Newswrap, September 27: Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 teaser released; Akshay Kumar and Housefull 5 team continue shoot despite sea storm

Today, September 27, 2024, was another day of exciting news updates coming in from the film industry. If you missed out on any of the top headlines, you can go through this newswrap and find out about all the important happenings. From Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s teaser being released to Akshay Kumar and Housefull 5 team continuing to shoot despite a sea storm, here’s what happened today.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of September 27, 2024:

1. Teaser of Kartik Aaryan starrer horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 unveiled

The teaser of the highly anticipated Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, and Vidya Balan, was released by the makers today. It gives a glimpse of Rooh Baba gearing up for a face-off with Manjulika. BB3 is set to arrive on Diwali.

2. Akshay Kumar and Housefull 5 team brave sea storm and continue shoot

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Akshay Kumar and the rest of the team of Housefull 5 continue to be in high spirits despite the tough sea conditions. They are shooting on a cruise somewhere in the middle of Spain and France. As per a source, some crew members and even actors have faced sickness due to high winds. However, Akshay is ensuring that the team environment remains right on the cruise.

3. Saif Ali Khan opens up about court case against Adipurush

In a recent interview at the India Today Conclave, Saif Ali Khan talked about the controversy related to his film Adipurush. He called the court case against him 'a little unsettling’ and expressed, “I don't know how real a problem it is. I know a lot of people are not free to say or do whatever they want. We all have to police ourselves slightly and be a bit careful; otherwise, there could be trouble.”

4. Preeti Jhangiani’s husband Parvin Dabas discharged from hospital

Preeti Jhangiani’s husband Parvin Dabas has been discharged from the hospital. He was undergoing treatment after suffering serious injuries in a car accident. Taking to Instagram he shared, “I’m at home and recovering now. Thank you for your prayers and wishes.”

5. EOW claims Netflix is not co-operating with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan producers Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani

Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment is currently involved in a legal tussle with Netflix. In an official statement, Ravindra Avhad, EOW Investigating officer stated, "Netflix owes producer Vashu Bhagnani Rs 47 crores. We have been sending letters, but Netflix has not been cooperative.”

