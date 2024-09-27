Mohabbatein actress Preeti Jhangiani’s husband Parvin Dabas gets discharged from hospital days after serious road accident; 'Hope to be back...'

Trigger warning: This article mentions details of tragic accident.

Mohabbatein actress Preeti Jhangiani’s husband and actor-director Parvin Dabas has been discharged. The actor-director was undergoing treatment in the ICU after suffering serious injuries in a car accident.

Today, on September 27, Parvin Dabas took to his Instagram handle and shared an official post sharing his health update. He revealed that he has been discharged and recovering well at his place. "I’m at home and recovering now. Thank you for your prayers and wishes," read the text on the official post.

In addition to this, he further expressed gratitude to his fans and followers for their constant support and concern. He captioned the post, "Thank you everyone for your concern and wishes (accompanied by folded hand emojis) I’m back home now and recovering…hope to be back on my feet soon".

Take a look

Minutes after the post was shared, the Sharmajee Ki Beti actor’s comments section was filled with heartfelt recovery messages. Several fans dropped red-heart and folded hand emojis in the comments section.

Just a few days back, while speaking with Hindustan Times, Preeti had also shared her husband’s health update. She revealed that the Khosla Ka Ghosla actor had signs of concussion, including dizziness, double vision, drowsiness, and nausea.

“He hasn’t been able to speak too much. Thankfully, his medical reports — MRI and CT scan — were clear. He will stay in the hospital for another week and will be out of the ICU soon. We will do another CT scan in three days,” she said.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Parvin Dabas met with a road accident in the early hours of Saturday, i.e. September 21 in Mumbai. He was immediately rushed to the Holy Family Hospital in Bandra with wife Preeti by his side. An insider speaking with Zoom shared that there were no face or head injuries, Dabas had been complaining of acute pain in the back and knees ever since he was admitted.

Parvin and Preeti got married on March 23, 2008. The couple has two sons, Jaiveer and Dev. On the work front, Parvin was last seen in Tahira Kashyap's Sharmajee Ki Beti, which was released in June this year. He also appeared in Made in Heaven Season 2, Hostages, and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

ALSO READ: De De Pyaar De 2: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh’s romantic comedy’s shoot paused? Here’s what we know