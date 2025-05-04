Nani replies to Ram Charan over HIT 3 success: 'Knock it out of the world with Peddi'

Nani starrer HIT: The Third Case (HIT 3) opened to positive responses following its grand release on May 1. While moviegoers were in awe of the actor’s performance as Arjun Sarkaar and Ram Charan also chimed in with his thoughts. He shared a special message for Nani on his X handle after hearing the glowing reviews.

Ram Charan praised Nani for consistently choosing unique scripts and delivering blockbusters across various genres. He also commended Sailesh Kolanu for his excellent work in scripting and executing the intense film. The Game Changer actor further congratulated Srinidhi Shetty, Prashanti, and others for the film’s outstanding success.

A part of his note read, "Hearing fantastic reviews about #HIT3. Special mention to my dear brother @NameisNani for choosing unique scripts and scoring blockbusters across genres."

Take a look at the post below:

In response to the special message from Ram Charan, Nani expressed his gratitude and shared his excitement for his upcoming movie Peddi.

The HIT 3 actor wrote, "Charan. Thank you. Can't wait to see you hit that handle on ground and knock it out of the world with #Peddi."

Take a look at his note below:

RC16 was officially titled Peddi in March 2025 during the festival of Ram Navami. Along with the title reveal, the makers released a striking first glimpse of Ram Charan in a rugged, rustic avatar.

The video hinted at the film’s village setting and revealed that it is a sports drama centered around street-style cricket. Ram Charan leads the cast, which also includes Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu.

AR Rahman is composing the music, while R. Rathnavelu handles cinematography. Editing is by Navin Nooli. The glimpse has already built strong anticipation among fans.

Coming back to HIT 3, the movie features Nani alongside Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead. After the success of the third installment, fans are now looking forward to Karthi starrer HIT: The Fourth Case.

