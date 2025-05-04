HIT 3 Day 4 India Gross Box Office Trends: Nani starrer set to do well on first Sunday; eyes to wrap 1st weekend on SOLID note

Telugu movie HIT 3 is performing well at the box office. The Nani and Srinidhi Shetty starrer is an A-rated crime action thriller that opened to majorly positive word-of-mouth, which is driving its business at the box office. The movie has recorded a superb hold in its three-day theatrical run, and now it is heading for a jump today on its first big Sunday.

HIT 3 records solid hold on Day 4; set to cross Rs 50 crore mark

Bankrolled by Wall Poster Cinema, HIT 3 kickstarted its box office journey with a figure of Rs 21 crore. The movie further witnessed a drop on Friday and Saturday and collected Rs 13.25 crore and Rs 13 crore, respectively. Continuing its solid run, the movie is recording a good occupancy today on Sunday. The evening and night shows will see a big surge in collections, and the movie will wrap its first Sunday by grossing around Rs 14 crore.

The A-rated crime thriller will soon surpass the Rs 50 crore mark and is expected to touch the Rs 60 crore figure by the end of the day. This will be a superb figure for a Nani starrer that too with Adult-certificate in its opening weekend. All eyes are now on its weekdays hold. If the movie continues to gain traction over the weekdays, it will sail through a successful theatrical run.

HIT 3 in cinemas

HIT: The Third Case is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources as well as our own research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

