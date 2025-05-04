Tourist Family OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Sasikumar, Simran's Tamil comedy drama online

Tourist Family is a Tamil comedy drama that hit the big screens on May 1. Despite clashing with Suriya’s Retro and Nani’s HIT 3, the film performed well in theaters. Now, fans are eagerly awaiting its OTT release to enjoy the movie from the comfort of their homes. Read on to know all the details about its digital debut.

When and where to watch Tourist Family

According to Hindustan Herald, Tourist Family will start streaming on JioHotstar after completing its theatrical run. Meanwhile, the makers already revealed during a press meet that the movie will be available on OTT by the end of May.

Official trailer and plot of Tourist Family

Tourist Family follows the story of Das (Sasikumar), his simple wife Vasanthi (Simran), and their sons Nidhu (Mithun) and Mulli (Kamalesh). The family flees the economic crisis in Sri Lanka and migrates by sea to Rameswaram. They later resettle in a crowded colony in Chennai, attempting to stay unnoticed. However, unexpected events expose their identity and complicate the situation.

The film centers on their life in the colony, where they interact with a mix of residents. Each member of the family has distinct traits. Mulli, the youngest, is known for his mischief, lies, and keen observation. Nidhu shows frustration and anger, while Vasanthi remains cheerful and lively. The colony’s residents include Richard (MS Bhaskar), a strict figure, and Gunashekar (Elango Kumaravel), who is often suspicious of others.

As their past catches up, the family faces the uncertainty of life as refugees in a foreign land.

Cast and crew of Tourist Family

Tourist Family is backed by producers Nazerath Pasilian, Magesh Raj Pasilian, and Yuvaraj Ganesan. The film features a cast that includes Sasikumar, Simran, Yogi Babu, Mithun Jai Sankar, Kamalesh, Bucks, Elango Kumaravel, and others. Abishan Jeevinth serves as both writer and director for the project.

The soundtrack is composed by Sean Roldan, while Aravind Viswanathan takes charge of the cinematography. The film is edited by Barath Vikraman.

