The Bhootnii Box Office Morning Trends Day 4: Sanjay Dutt’s movie eyes minor growth on its first Sunday

The Bhootnii Box Office Morning Trends Day 4: Sanjay Dutt came back as the leading man of a Bollywood film very recently with The Bhootnii, released in theaters on May 1, 2025. It stars Sanjay Dutt as Baba and Mouni Roy as Mohabbat. Also featuring Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari, the horror comedy is currently running on the day 4 of its opening weekend.

The Bhootnii is helmed by director Sidhaant Sachdev and produced under the banner of Soham Rockstar Entertainment. This latest horror-comedy opened on Friday with a very low response on Thursday, going even lower on Friday. On Day 3, the Sanjay Dutt starrer saw a minor growth with the sum of Rs 50 lakh to support its weekend total. The current 3-day total of the film stands at Rs 1.45 crore.

As per its morning trends on Day 4, The Bhootnii is expected to see another minor boost on its first Sunday. Currently performing on a very low level, the film relies on word of mouth and on-spot bookings to continue its theatrical run in the coming days.

Though the box office performance as well as the hype for this Sanjay Dutt starrer could have been bigger, the Ajay Devgn starrer Raid 2 caught the better attention of the general audience through the Thursday clash. Additionally, there are several other films currently running in theaters and diverting the attention of the audience like Marvel’s Thunderbolts, Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 and the Emraan Hashmi starrer Ground Zero.

The Bhootnii was earlier supposed to be released on April 18, 2025, in a clash with Akshay Kumar’s Kesari 2. Later, the film got postponed to May 1 while Kesari 2 runs in its third week.

The Bhootnii in cinemas

The Bhootnii is running in theaters near you. The film stars Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy and Palak Tiwari in the lead. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

