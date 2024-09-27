Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Teaser OUT: Kartik Aaryan's Rooh Baba prepares for epic face-off with Vidya Balan’s Manjulika; Triptii Dimri shines

Amid the current craze for horror comedies, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has become one of the most anticipated movies of 2024. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the teaser for the film was set to arrive today, September 27. Now that the teaser has been released, it offers a glimpse of Kartik Aaryan's Rooh Baba preparing for an epic face-off with Vidya Balan’s Manjulika. Triptii Dimri, the new addition to the franchise, shines in the teaser.

Today, the makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 unveiled the teaser across social media platforms. The 1-minute, 46-second teaser opens with a visual of a throne and features a voiceover by Kartik Aaryan, who says, “Kya laga kahaani khatam ho gayi? Darwaaze toh bandh hote hi hain taaki ek din phir se khul sake. (Did you think the story was over? Doors always close only to open again one day).”

The video then shows Vidya Balan’s Manjulika picking up the throne with one hand. Kartik appears in his Rooh Baba avatar, stating, “Bewakoof hai duniya jo bhooton se darti hai (The world is stupid to fear ghosts).”

Triptii Dimri breezes through as Kartik’s love interest, while Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, and Ashwini Kalsekar also make appearances in the teaser. The music is a major highlight, featuring the popular Ami Je Tomar and the title track in the background.

Sharing the teaser on his Instagram, Kartik wrote, “Rooh Baba vs. Manjulika..iss Diwali. Teaser Out Now!! The epic adventure begins this Diwali.”

Fans showed their appreciation for the teaser in the comments section. One person said, “Nice teaser!! All the Best, Rooh Baba! The OG Manjulika is back! Now Waiting for Akki as Aditya,” while others used words like “Goosebumps” and “Blockbuster.”

Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Murad Khetani, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is scheduled to hit cinemas on the festive occasion of Diwali 2024. The story, screenplay, and dialogue are written by Aakash Kaushik. It is gearing up for a clash with another big project, the Cop Universe movie Singham Again.

