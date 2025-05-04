Is Ryan Reynolds' Friendship OVER with Taylor Swift Amid Blake Lively's Legal Drama? Actor Reacts to Travis Kelce's Alleged Instagram Unfollow

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual harassment.

It seems that there may be an alleged drama behind the scenes between Ryan Reynolds and Taylor Swift and her beau, Travis Kelce. Many have started speculating that after the NFL star made headlines for unfollowing the actor on Instagram.

Now, Reynolds became a topic of discussion among netizens when a clip of him emerged in which he was asked about the same situation. According to Page Six, a former employee of TMZ, Melanie Miller, shared a TikTok video on Thursday asking the Deadpool vs. Wolverine star about the alleged fallout with the famous NFL sportsman.

Miller reportedly asked Reynolds, “What happened with Travis Kelce? Are you guys good? Are you guys friends? How come he unfollowed you?” As per the outlet, in the video, the Red Notice star did not give a reaction or response to the question. The actor continued signing autographs.

This latest move of Kelce unfollowing Reynolds on Instagram comes amid the ongoing legal battle between Blake Lively and her It Ends with Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni.

It seems that the Swift was speculated to have felt strain in her friendship with the Age of Adaline actress amid the legal war, per the publication.

For the unversed, Lively filed a sexual harassment suit against the Five Feet Apart director. Baldoni responded with a USD 400 million countersuit that has referenced the Wildest Dreams singer, per the report.

The latest update about Kelce following Reynolds, along with her new details about Baldoni vs Lively’s legals battle, has got everyone talking. People continue giving their own respective opinions on this dramatic situation.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

